Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,921 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 81,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QNST opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $832.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $262.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

