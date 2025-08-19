Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU Stock Position Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.31% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $1,598,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $2,245,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after buying an additional 219,827 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ KALU opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.59. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.70 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.18%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

