Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIII. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of GIII opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.49.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $583.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,674.70. The trade was a 10.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

