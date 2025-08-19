Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 2,567 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 198.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 95.1% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLTO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $106.76 on Tuesday. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,938.15. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

