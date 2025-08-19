Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 160,174 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,636 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,174 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.44% of SunCoke Energy worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 84,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SXC opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $641.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

