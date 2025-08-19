Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.05 Million Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

COLL opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.68. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 7th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 11,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $400,603.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,712.44. This trade represents a 33.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $184,863.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,402.39. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,121 shares of company stock worth $787,590. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

