SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 126.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 296.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 105.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,155.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $203.86.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. DA Davidson lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

