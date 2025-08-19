Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,310,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,080,000 after purchasing an additional 223,762 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 306,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 167,498 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 451,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,801 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 808,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares during the period.

BATS:NULV opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

