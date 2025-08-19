The Progressive Corporation $PGR Position Decreased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $2,223,719.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,917.04. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $4,153,335.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,832,701.76. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,349,549. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.88.

Shares of PGR opened at $247.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $228.54 and a twelve month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

