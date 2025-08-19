Philadelphia Trust Co. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,279,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,687,000 after purchasing an additional 244,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 63,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $291.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $301.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $801.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Read Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.