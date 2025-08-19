Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 682.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 763,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,751,000 after acquiring an additional 665,749 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,780.8% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 405,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after acquiring an additional 396,953 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 795.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after acquiring an additional 370,190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,892.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 304,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,354,000 after purchasing an additional 224,438 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $184.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.56. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $186.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

