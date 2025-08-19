Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 372.5% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 36.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.6%

Ross Stores stock opened at $146.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.