Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 204,101 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,101 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $122,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.