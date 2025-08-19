Masco Corporation $MAS Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Masco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,845,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

