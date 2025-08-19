Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Sells $298,368.00 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $298,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 191,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,997.02. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Podlesak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, August 18th, Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $304,128.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $22.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a negative net margin of 428.48%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 984.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SNDX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.