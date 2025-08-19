Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Sells $298,368.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2025

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDXGet Free Report) Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $298,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 191,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,997.02. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Podlesak also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 18th, Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $304,128.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $22.50.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a negative net margin of 428.48%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 984.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SNDX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.