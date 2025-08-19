Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 6,869 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.07. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently -35.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

