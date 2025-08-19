Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Rogers Corporation $ROG

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Rogers were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Rogers by 698.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 810.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 6,118.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Rogers by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:ROG opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.41. Rogers Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.43 and a 52 week high of $114.05. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.75 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Stories

