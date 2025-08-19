Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,148,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,129,000 after buying an additional 127,384 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 681,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,134,000 after buying an additional 311,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,890,000 after buying an additional 33,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRG opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.75. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $604.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

PRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BTIG Research cut Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

