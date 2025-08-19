Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $106,736,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 12,489.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 861,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,886,000 after acquiring an additional 855,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,410,000 after acquiring an additional 750,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,018,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,073,000 after acquiring an additional 393,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $41,743,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHD opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,953. This represents a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 and sold 35,915 shares valued at $3,545,300. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

