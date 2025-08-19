Interface, Inc. $TILE Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,595 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.32% of Interface worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Interface by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $375.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TILE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Interface from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TILE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 79,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,035,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 65,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,200. This represents a 54.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $392,206.36. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 130,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,059.88. This trade represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,913. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interface Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.