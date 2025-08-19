Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,820,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,679,000 after buying an additional 4,169,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,341,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,052,000 after buying an additional 873,869 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after buying an additional 6,381,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,608,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,545,000 after buying an additional 1,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,996,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,077,000 after buying an additional 2,735,196 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Argus upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Huber Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.3%

WBD stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 250,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,600. The trade was a 40.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

