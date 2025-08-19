Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XHR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

XHR opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $287.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.43 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

