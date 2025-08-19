IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 295.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 66.1% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 109.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $252.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.