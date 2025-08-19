Nuveen LLC Invests $21.22 Million in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,255,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,221,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 73.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.83 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 75,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,059.20. The trade was a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

