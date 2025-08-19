Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,343 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 324.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $407.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.90%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

