Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 204,805 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 204,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,592,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.16% of Booz Allen Hamilton as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after buying an additional 1,135,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,293.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,128,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,224,000 after buying an additional 1,081,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,770,000 after buying an additional 590,655 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,148,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,108.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 545,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after buying an additional 520,339 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. William Blair upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.82. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.95 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

