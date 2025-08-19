Nuveen LLC Invests $22 Million in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,995,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.26% of Commerce Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Novem Group raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 16,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.