1,937,907 Shares in Crescent Energy Company $CRGY Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,937,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,782,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

CRGY opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Crescent Energy Company has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $897.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

