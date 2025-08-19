Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Director Obie Mckenzie Sells 18,334 Shares

Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) Director Obie Mckenzie sold 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $351,462.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,211.66. This represents a 42.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sharplink Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of SBET opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. Sharplink Gaming Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $124.12.

Get Sharplink Gaming alerts:

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter. Sharplink Gaming had a negative net margin of 3,377.39% and a negative return on equity of 885.79%.

Institutional Trading of Sharplink Gaming

Sharplink Gaming Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sharplink Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,852,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sharplink Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sharplink Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharplink Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Sharplink Gaming by 509.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 110,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 92,189 shares during the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sharplink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharplink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.