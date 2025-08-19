Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Director Susan L. Blount Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $966,420.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,514.46. This trade represents a 39.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Cavco Industries Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $484.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $434.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.41. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.46 and a 52 week high of $549.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.15.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.61. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.97 million. Analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries
Analyst Ratings Changes
CVCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CVCO
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cavco Industries
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 4 Stocks Every AI ETF Is Buying—And They’re Not What You Think
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.