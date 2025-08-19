Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Director Susan L. Blount Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $966,420.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,514.46. This trade represents a 39.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $484.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $434.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.41. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.46 and a 52 week high of $549.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.61. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.97 million. Analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 71,961.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 229,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,077,000 after acquiring an additional 228,839 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 5,371.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 201,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,847,000 after acquiring an additional 198,256 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

