Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Insider Venkatanarayana Krishnamoorthy Sells 18,988 Shares

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) insider Venkatanarayana Krishnamoorthy sold 18,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $455,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,288. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.54. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

