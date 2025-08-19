JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,075.54 ($14.53) and traded as low as GBX 1,055.95 ($14.26). JPMorgan Indian shares last traded at GBX 1,068 ($14.43), with a volume of 96,679 shares.

JPMorgan Indian Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a market cap of £720.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,075.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,020.39.

Get JPMorgan Indian alerts:

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX (0.51) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Indian had a net margin of 74.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About JPMorgan Indian

In related news, insider Khozem Merchant acquired 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,063 ($14.36) per share, for a total transaction of £59,549.26 ($80,439.36). Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc provides expertly managed exposure to the long-term growth potential of the Indian market.

Key points:

Expertise – The largest Indian investment trust, managed by a highly-experienced team.

Portfolio – Invests in the long-term growth potential of India, boosted by a growing middle class and young population.

Results – Provides exposure to a market that can be difficult to access through a growth-orientated portfolio of Indian equities.

*Source: Association of Investment Companies, January 2019

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc was the first trust to focus purely on Indian companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.