JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,075.54 ($14.53) and traded as low as GBX 1,055.95 ($14.26). JPMorgan Indian shares last traded at GBX 1,068 ($14.43), with a volume of 96,679 shares.
The company has a market cap of £720.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,075.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,020.39.
JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX (0.51) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Indian had a net margin of 74.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%.
JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc provides expertly managed exposure to the long-term growth potential of the Indian market.
Key points:
Expertise – The largest Indian investment trust, managed by a highly-experienced team.
Portfolio – Invests in the long-term growth potential of India, boosted by a growing middle class and young population.
Results – Provides exposure to a market that can be difficult to access through a growth-orientated portfolio of Indian equities.
Why invest in this trust
JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc was the first trust to focus purely on Indian companies.
