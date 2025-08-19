Lauren Cooks Levitan Sells 4,630 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,630 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $550,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,642.58. This trade represents a 28.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lauren Cooks Levitan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Wednesday, June 4th, Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,670 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $541,439.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $172.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.81.

View Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.