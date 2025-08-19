Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.43. Upland Software shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 1,082,958 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UPLD

Upland Software Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $63.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 697.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in Upland Software by 646.4% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 13,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.