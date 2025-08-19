Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.23 and traded as low as C$12.83. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$15.99, with a volume of 15,183 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$613.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.07.

Caribbean Utilities Co Ltd is a Canada based company, principally engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in its license area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The company also provides fibre optic infrastructure and other information and communication technology (ICT) services to the ICT industry.

