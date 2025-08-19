Nuveen LLC Takes Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 236,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,767,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.32% of MACOM Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,171,000 after acquiring an additional 129,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,510 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,990,000 after acquiring an additional 114,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,513,000 after acquiring an additional 109,529 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 630,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,280,000 after acquiring an additional 97,943 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTSI opened at $124.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.35 and its 200-day moving average is $120.44. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $252.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $702,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,785.60. This trade represents a 24.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,195.20. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,118 shares of company stock worth $18,041,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

