Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 352.44 ($4.76) and traded as high as GBX 455 ($6.15). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 443 ($5.98), with a volume of 540,241 shares changing hands.

Audioboom Group Stock Up 3.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of £90.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 352.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 404.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Michael Tobin purchased 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £9,880 ($13,345.94). Insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom is a global leader in podcasting – our shows are downloaded more than 98 million times each month by 30 million unique listeners around the world. Audioboom is ranked as the fourth largest podcast publisher in the US by Triton Digital.

Audioboom’s ad-tech and monetisation platform underpins a scalable content business that provides commercial services for a premium network of 250 top tier podcasts, with key partners including ‘Casefile True Crime’ (US), ‘Morbid’ (US), ‘True Crime Obsessed’ (US), ‘The Morning Toast’ (US), ‘No Such Thing As A Fish’ (UK), and ‘The Cycling Podcast’ (UK).

The Audioboom Originals Network is a slate of content developed and produced by Audioboom including ‘Dark Air with Terry Carnation’, ‘RELAX!’, ‘Baby Mamas No Dramas’, ‘Covert’, ‘It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey’, ‘Mafia’, ‘Huddled Masses’ and ‘What Makes A Killer’.

Audioboom operates internationally, with operations and global partnerships across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

