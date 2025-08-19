Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 60,131 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately45% compared to the typical daily volume of 41,590 call options.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. Vertiv has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $10,903,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $705,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 57.6% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

