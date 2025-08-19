Short Interest in Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDF) Drops By 32.9%

Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 242,900 shares, adropof32.9% from the July 15th total of 361,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 404.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 404.8 days.
Hensoldt Price Performance
Shares of Hensoldt stock opened at C$98.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$108.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.14. Hensoldt has a 52-week low of C$31.79 and a 52-week high of C$125.34.
Hensoldt Company Profile
