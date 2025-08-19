Short Interest in Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDF) Drops By 32.9%

Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 242,900 shares, adropof32.9% from the July 15th total of 361,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 404.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 404.8 days.

Hensoldt Price Performance

Shares of Hensoldt stock opened at C$98.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$108.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.14. Hensoldt has a 52-week low of C$31.79 and a 52-week high of C$125.34.

Hensoldt Company Profile

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

