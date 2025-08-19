Cleantek Industries (OTCMKTS:GLKFF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cleantek Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLKFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.25. Cleantek Industries shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Cleantek Industries Inc manufactures and markets technology-based equipment in Western Canada and the United States. The company offers lighting solutions, such as Halo, a crown-mounted lighting system; SolarHybrid.Li light tower, an off-grid system; SolarHybrid light towers; Stadium Lighting, a LED tower lighting product; and Dualtek, a dual engine light tower; dehydration solutions, including ZeroE, a dehydration technology for the treatment and vaporization of produced water at the point of collection; and DZeroE and CleanSteam, a wastewater dehydration system; and Securetek, a site security and surveillance products.

