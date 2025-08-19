Shoals Technologies Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 13,859 put options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof450% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,522 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHLS shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 288.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 59,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,229 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 468.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 3,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 79.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 6,975,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 58.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 68,947 shares during the last quarter.

SHLS stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

