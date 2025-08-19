Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and traded as high as $7.38. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 26,120 shares traded.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 1,048.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Ground Capital boosted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 218,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 108,903 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,853,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

