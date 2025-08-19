Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and traded as high as $7.38. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 26,120 shares traded.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.
Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 1,048.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
