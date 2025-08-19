29,932 Shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. $FSP Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 78.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSP opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.21.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

