250,235 Shares in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,542,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Oshkosh as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Truist Financial raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 target price on Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $164.00 target price on Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $140.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.22. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $141.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 20.48%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

