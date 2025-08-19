Virtu Financial LLC Sells 31,290 Shares of Western Copper & Gold Corp $WRN

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,290 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Copper & Gold were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRN. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Copper & Gold by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 604,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 66,551 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRN shares. Stifel Canada raised Western Copper & Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Western Copper & Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Copper & Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NYSE:WRN opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.70 million, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Western Copper & Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.42.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

