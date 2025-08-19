Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 145,376 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 145,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.40.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $190.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.86. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.99 and a 52 week high of $198.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.73.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $605.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.07 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $86,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total value of $914,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

