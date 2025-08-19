Nuveen LLC Makes New $23.27 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 767,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,273,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $552,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.8% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 38,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 47.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 92,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 29,948 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.9% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price target on Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

BBWI opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

