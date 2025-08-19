Virtu Financial LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Nauticus Robotics, Inc. $KITT

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Nauticus Robotics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of KITT stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Nauticus Robotics ( NASDAQ:KITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nauticus Robotics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

