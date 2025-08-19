Virtu Financial LLC Takes $35,000 Position in enCore Energy Corp. $EU

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EU. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in enCore Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,873,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 145,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in enCore Energy by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in enCore Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in enCore Energy by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,297,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 702,619 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in enCore Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

EU opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. enCore Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $533.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

enCore Energy ( NASDAQ:EU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 143.28%. Equities analysts forecast that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EU. B. Riley began coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of enCore Energy from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of enCore Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

