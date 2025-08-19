Nuveen LLC Acquires New Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 184,560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,375,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Generac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Generac by 42.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Generac by 16.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. TD Securities dropped their price target on Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Generac

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $198.06 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $203.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.